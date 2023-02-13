Skba Capital Management LLC Increases Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Skba Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,547 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,117 shares during the quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $6,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IFF. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,267,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,635,028 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $148,525,000 after purchasing an additional 24,560 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 149.5% in the third quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 8,731 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 5,231 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 206.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 30,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 20,846 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 140,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,908 shares during the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Up 1.3 %

IFF stock opened at $96.02 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $108.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.91. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.14 and a fifty-two week high of $140.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 14.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -44.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $120.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $96.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $119.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.31.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

(Get Rating)

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.