Skba Capital Management LLC Has $755,000 Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Skba Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. Stonegate Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.9% during the third quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 4.5% in the second quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 2.8% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 3.0% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AMP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $382.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $347.18.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:AMP opened at $349.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $37.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.50. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $219.99 and a 52-week high of $356.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $327.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $301.18.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.35 by $0.59. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 70.64% and a net margin of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 22.27%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 39,343 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.08, for a total transaction of $13,851,883.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at $55,312,824.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 39,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.08, for a total transaction of $13,851,883.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,312,824.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 11,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.69, for a total value of $3,992,524.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,654,134.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,426 shares of company stock valued at $29,686,185 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Articles

