Skba Capital Management LLC Has $7.57 Million Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Skba Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 189,180 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the period. Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $7,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 68.9% in the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 591 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 328.1% in the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 655 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 161.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 810 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 164.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 813 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 297.7% in the 3rd quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 1,193 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cisco Systems Price Performance

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 9,752 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total transaction of $466,145.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,159 shares in the company, valued at $2,684,400.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 9,752 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total transaction of $466,145.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,159 shares in the company, valued at $2,684,400.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $31,900.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 276,589 shares in the company, valued at $13,851,577.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 243,098 shares of company stock worth $11,939,277. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $47.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $194.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.97. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.60 and a 52 week high of $57.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.82.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The firm had revenue of $13.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.87%.

About Cisco Systems

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.