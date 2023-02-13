Skba Capital Management LLC Has $6.28 Million Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Skba Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,215 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $6,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Legacy CG LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 722.2% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $205.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.38. The company has a market cap of $126.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $183.70 and a 12-month high of $278.94.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.08). Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 58.41%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.35%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on UNP shares. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $217.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.92.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

