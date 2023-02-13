Skba Capital Management LLC Has $227,000 Stake in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Skba Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,310 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AL. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Air Lease by 140.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 126,761 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,642,000 after acquiring an additional 74,067 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Air Lease by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,763,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $257,324,000 after acquiring an additional 90,225 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Air Lease by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Air Lease by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 96,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after acquiring an additional 6,568 shares in the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Air Lease

In other Air Lease news, EVP Grant A. Levy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total value of $392,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 146,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,760,634.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Air Lease Price Performance

AL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Air Lease from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Air Lease from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th.

Shares of AL stock opened at $43.40 on Monday. Air Lease Co. has a 12-month low of $29.75 and a 12-month high of $47.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

About Air Lease

(Get Rating)

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

Featured Stories

