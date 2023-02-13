Skba Capital Management LLC Has $204,000 Stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Skba Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,400 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 6,605 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 3,596 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,141 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DVN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.67.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Devon Energy Profile

Shares of DVN stock opened at $63.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.18 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $48.86 and a 12 month high of $79.40.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

