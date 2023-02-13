Skba Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Skba Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 253,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the quarter. Citigroup comprises about 2.2% of Skba Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $10,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 10.5% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 35,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 3,410 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 26,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 15,334,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353,371 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 13,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 198,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,119,000 after purchasing an additional 23,050 shares during the period. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on C. Bank of America raised their price objective on Citigroup from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Citigroup from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Citigroup from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Citigroup from $47.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Citigroup from $52.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.64.

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of C opened at $50.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $96.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.88 and a 200-day moving average of $47.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $67.48.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.91 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 14.73%. As a group, analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 29.14%.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.