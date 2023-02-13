Skba Capital Management LLC Buys 1,000 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Skba Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 170,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Health accounts for 2.4% of Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $11,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CBOE Vest Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 159,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,617,000 after purchasing an additional 5,934 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 53.0% during the third quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 14,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 4,942 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $292,000. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 392,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,192,000 after purchasing an additional 130,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Cardinal Health Price Performance

CAH opened at $80.56 on Monday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.70 and a fifty-two week high of $81.57. The company has a market cap of $20.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.24.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.19. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 101.28%. The firm had revenue of $51.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.4957 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 36.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $87.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.64.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.