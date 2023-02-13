Skba Capital Management LLC Acquires 700 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Skba Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 188,225 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up 3.4% of Skba Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $16,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 69.9% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.89% of the company’s stock.
Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of MRK stock opened at $108.65 on Monday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.88 and a 52-week high of $115.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.04. The company has a market capitalization of $275.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.36.
Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 51.14%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.71.
Insider Buying and Selling at Merck & Co., Inc.
In related news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total value of $9,431,686.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,312,555. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $535,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,734,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total transaction of $9,431,686.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,312,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,430 shares of company stock worth $10,429,139 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile
Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)
- There’s a Lot to Love About Mineralys’ Valentine’s Day IPO
- Did the Market Overreact to Google’s Bard AI Presentation?
- Uber May Achieve Profitability, Despite the Clickbait Headlines
- Live Cattle Prices Calling the Shots at Tyson Foods
- Can PayPal Get Out of Its Way?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.