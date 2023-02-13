Skba Capital Management LLC Acquires 4,050 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Skba Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,160 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares during the quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Molson Coors Beverage worth $7,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TAP. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the third quarter worth $3,245,000. Seven Eight Capital LP raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 238.4% in the third quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 20,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 14,450 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 13.0% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,160,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,668,000 after purchasing an additional 133,000 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 7.7% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 9,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the third quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Cowen raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com cut Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Molson Coors Beverage from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

Shares of NYSE:TAP opened at $51.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.92. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52-week low of $46.69 and a 52-week high of $60.12.

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: Americas, and EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The EMEA and APAC segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the UK, various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

