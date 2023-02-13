Skanska AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKSBF) Short Interest Up 53.9% in January

Skanska AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKSBF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 198,200 shares, an increase of 53.9% from the January 15th total of 128,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,982.0 days.

Skanska AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of SKSBF stock remained flat at $17.20 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.63. Skanska AB has a 1-year low of $11.51 and a 1-year high of $26.63.

Get Skanska AB (publ) alerts:

About Skanska AB (publ)

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Skanska AB engages in the provision of construction and project development businesses. It operates through the following segments: Construction, Residential Development, and Commercial Property Development. The Construction segment includes both building construction and civil construction. The Residential Development segment develops residential projects for immediate sale.

Receive News & Ratings for Skanska AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skanska AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.