SingularityNET 1-Day Volume Hits $165.19 Million (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 12.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. One SingularityNET token can currently be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00001676 BTC on major exchanges. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $437.09 million and $165.19 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 17.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00010536 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00031823 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00043888 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00019796 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004583 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000170 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.75 or 0.00215862 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002967 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00022063 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET is a token. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,260,840,662 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,204,121,857 tokens. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,260,840,661.7363875 with 1,204,121,857.2620103 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.3913419 USD and is down -6.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 52 active market(s) with $148,803,652.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

