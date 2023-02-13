Silicon Valley Capital Partners Makes New $1.47 Million Investment in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 17,401 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,466,000. Starbucks comprises approximately 0.3% of Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,640,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,634 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 37.5% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Starbucks by 77.5% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,912 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 3,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,798,922.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,798,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $723,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,044.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,280 shares of company stock worth $2,663,595. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Starbucks Stock Up 1.7 %

A number of research firms have commented on SBUX. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.69.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $108.88. 1,390,133 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,575,298. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.38. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $68.39 and a 1-year high of $110.83. The firm has a market cap of $125.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.92.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 73.87%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

