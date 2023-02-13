Silicon Valley Capital Partners Has $6.25 Million Stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Silicon Valley Capital Partners lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,986 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $6,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WMS Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 645.0% during the 3rd quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 215,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,302,000 after purchasing an additional 186,535 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 11.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,682,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,475,000 after buying an additional 175,566 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,324,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,081,000 after acquiring an additional 126,589 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 784.3% during the second quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 122,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,204,000 after acquiring an additional 109,070 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $7,815,000.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $81.81. The company had a trading volume of 54,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,356. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.51 and a 200-day moving average of $78.11. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $69.51 and a 52 week high of $91.16.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.