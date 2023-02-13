Silicon Valley Capital Partners Has $525,000 Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Silicon Valley Capital Partners reduced its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,811 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 427 shares during the quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ holdings in Autodesk were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi boosted its stake in Autodesk by 26.5% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,787,226 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $305,545,000 after buying an additional 374,086 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 17,410.4% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 344,779 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 342,810 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 107.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 555,850 shares of the software company’s stock worth $95,628,000 after acquiring an additional 287,521 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Autodesk by 833.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 316,677 shares of the software company’s stock worth $54,456,000 after purchasing an additional 282,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 64.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 579,794 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $124,277,000 after acquiring an additional 227,098 shares in the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total value of $147,911.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,359,652.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total value of $147,911.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,359,652.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.66, for a total value of $77,090.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,458.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $599,653. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ADSK traded up $2.94 during trading on Monday, reaching $225.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,175,673. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.71 billion, a PE ratio of 78.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $200.17 and a 200 day moving average of $204.38. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $163.20 and a one year high of $235.01.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 108.29% and a net margin of 12.64%. Autodesk’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to reacquire up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Autodesk from $277.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Autodesk from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Autodesk from $270.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Autodesk from $270.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.00.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

