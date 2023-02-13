Silicon Valley Capital Partners Buys 1,212 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Silicon Valley Capital Partners raised its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,500 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 0.2% of Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ holdings in Visa were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. YCG LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. YCG LLC now owns 51,511 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,151,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its stake in Visa by 7.6% in the third quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 5,873 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Visa by 2.9% during the third quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 27,819 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,942,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 1.9% during the third quarter. Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 41,420 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $7,358,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kellett Schaffner Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 6.8% in the third quarter. Kellett Schaffner Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total transaction of $14,190,892.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,367,191.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total value of $14,190,892.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,367,191.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 145,545 shares of company stock valued at $23,379,061. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Visa Stock Up 0.4 %

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on V shares. StockNews.com upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.11.

V stock traded up $0.91 on Monday, hitting $228.11. 1,090,299 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,831,262. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $429.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $217.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.39. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.60 and a 12-month high of $234.30.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 25th that allows the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit-card processor to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Visa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 25.17%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

