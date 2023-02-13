Silicon Valley Capital Partners Acquires 1,000 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Silicon Valley Capital Partners grew its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,867 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ holdings in Micron Technology were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 59.2% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 551 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 44.7% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 689 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 207.0% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 706 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 58.0% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Argus downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.07.

Micron Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ MU traded up $0.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $60.19. 3,501,618 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,009,435. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $65.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.34. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.43 and a fifty-two week high of $96.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.41.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 22.78%. The firm’s revenue was down 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. Research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.51 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.35%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $183,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,623,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Micron Technology news, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $183,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,623,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $1,485,840.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 118,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,360,170.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,914,190 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.