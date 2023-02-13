Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 392,078 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the previous session’s volume of 315,723 shares.The stock last traded at $65.74 and had previously closed at $65.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Silicon Motion Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.60.

Silicon Motion Technology Trading Up 0.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology ( NASDAQ:SIMO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $200.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.71 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 25.65%. The business’s revenue was down 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA raised its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 17,576 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $713,000. Apis Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 138,000 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $11,551,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 98.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 206,921 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $17,320,000 after acquiring an additional 102,813 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

