Silex Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:SILXY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Silex Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:SILXY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the January 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Silex Systems Stock Up 6.2 %

Shares of Silex Systems stock traded up C$0.96 on Friday, reaching C$16.60. 309 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,396. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.62. Silex Systems has a fifty-two week low of C$4.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Silex Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Silex Systems Company Profile

Silex Systems Ltd. engages in the development and commercialization of laser uranium enrichment technology. It operates through the Silex Systems, Translucent, and Silex USA segments. The company was founded by Michael P. Goldsworthy in 1988 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

