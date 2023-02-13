SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU) Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $4.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $8.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 11.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Citigroup began coverage on shares of SIGNA Sports United in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.20 price objective on the stock.

SIGNA Sports United Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SSU opened at $4.50 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.89 and its 200 day moving average is $5.47. SIGNA Sports United has a 52 week low of $3.22 and a 52 week high of $9.90.

Institutional Trading of SIGNA Sports United

SIGNA Sports United Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of SIGNA Sports United by 195.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 72,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 48,236 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in SIGNA Sports United during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in SIGNA Sports United by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 577,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 3,292 shares during the last quarter. 11.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

SIGNA Sports United N.V. operates online sports web shops in the European Union, Switzerland, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Its product categories include bike, tennis/racket sports, outdoor, and team sports and athleisure. The company is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Featured Stories

