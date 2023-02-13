Short Interest in Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET) Drops By 51.0%

Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a decline of 51.0% from the January 15th total of 40,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 163,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XNET. TheStreet raised shares of Xunlei from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xunlei in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xunlei

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Xunlei by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 271,871 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 102,595 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xunlei in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Xunlei by 2,164.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,173 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 49,869 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xunlei by 195.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,415 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 36,674 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Xunlei by 858.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,439 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 22,784 shares during the last quarter. 6.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xunlei Trading Down 7.7 %

XNET opened at $1.68 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.72 million, a P/E ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.25. Xunlei has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $2.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The software maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Xunlei had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $88.28 million for the quarter.

Xunlei Company Profile

Xunlei Ltd. is a holding company, which provides shared cloud computing and blockchain technology services. It provides a wide range of products and services across cloud acceleration, blockchain, shared cloud computing and digital entertainment to deliver an efficient internet experience. The company was founded by Sheng Long Zou and Hao Cheng in December 2002 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

