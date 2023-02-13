Short Interest in VIQ Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VQS) Increases By 78.0%

VIQ Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VQS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 67,100 shares, an increase of 78.0% from the January 15th total of 37,700 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 243,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

VIQ Solutions Price Performance

Shares of VQS stock opened at $0.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. VIQ Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.22 and a fifty-two week high of $2.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VIQ Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of VIQ Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $800,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VIQ Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. 17.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VIQ Solutions Company Profile

Separately, Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on VIQ Solutions from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

VIQ Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence driven digital voice and video capture technology and transcription solutions. Its solutions include CapturePro, MobileMic Pro, NetScribe, and aiAssist, FirstDraft and Lexel. The firm serves the law enforcement, legal, insurance, media, corporate, and government clients.

