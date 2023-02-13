Short Interest in Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) Grows By 17.0%

Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 492,700 shares, a growth of 17.0% from the January 15th total of 421,200 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 140,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UFI shares. TheStreet lowered Unifi from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. CJS Securities upgraded Unifi from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Unifi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Get Unifi alerts:

Unifi Stock Performance

Unifi stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.41. 39,733 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,067. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $169.85 million, a PE ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 0.94. Unifi has a one year low of $6.33 and a one year high of $20.33.

Institutional Trading of Unifi

Unifi ( NYSE:UFI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The textile maker reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $136.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.99 million. Unifi had a negative return on equity of 7.03% and a negative net margin of 2.77%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Unifi will post -2.67 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Unifi by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 474,159 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,083,000 after buying an additional 160,500 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Unifi in the 4th quarter worth $1,076,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Unifi by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 538,068 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,739,000 after buying an additional 107,502 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Unifi in the 3rd quarter worth $909,000. Finally, Azarias Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Unifi by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 359,011 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,048,000 after buying an additional 89,582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

About Unifi

(Get Rating)

Unifi, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic and recycled products made from polyester and nylon. It operates through the following segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment sells polyester-based products to other yarn manufacturers, knitters, and weavers that produce yarn and fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets in U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Unifi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unifi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.