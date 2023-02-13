Short Interest in Tsuruha Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSUSF) Increases By 16.5%

Tsuruha Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSUSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 135,100 shares, a growth of 16.5% from the January 15th total of 116,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Tsuruha Stock Performance

TSUSF stock remained flat at $77.00 during trading hours on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.56. Tsuruha has a fifty-two week low of $51.33 and a fifty-two week high of $96.25.

About Tsuruha

TSURUHA Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company which provides the management and operation of its group companies. It operates through the following business divisions: Drugstore, Dispensing, Nursing, Mail Order, and Group Support Business. The Drugstore Business division handles the operations of drugstore chains.

