Short Interest in Tsuruha Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSUSF) Increases By 16.5%

Tsuruha Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSUSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 135,100 shares, a growth of 16.5% from the January 15th total of 116,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Tsuruha Stock Performance
TSUSF stock remained flat at $77.00 during trading hours on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.56. Tsuruha has a fifty-two week low of $51.33 and a fifty-two week high of $96.25.
About Tsuruha
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tsuruha (TSUSF)
- Should Medtronic’s Recent Colibri Patent Controversy Concern You?
- Checkpoint Software Helps Cyber Security Stocks Bottom
- Under Armour Stock, Gap and Crap, Here’s Why
- Is Chevron Positioned To Take Energy Sector Leadership?
- What Does the Consumer Price Index Measure?
Receive News & Ratings for Tsuruha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tsuruha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.