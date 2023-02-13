Short Interest in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) Increases By 34.5%

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 34.5% from the January 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

In related news, insider Mario J. Gabelli acquired 61,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $610,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 61,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Jonas, Jr. acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mario J. Gabelli bought 61,000 shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $610,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,000 shares in the company, valued at $610,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GRX. CSS LLC IL increased its holdings in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 66,388 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,836 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,478 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,053 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,961 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.33. The stock had a trading volume of 25,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,646. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.46. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has a 1 year low of $9.40 and a 1 year high of $13.22.

The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.

