Short Interest in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV) Expands By 209.1%

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a growth of 209.1% from the January 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Trading Down 0.6 %

GCV stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.06. The stock had a trading volume of 20,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,415. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.21. The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund has a 1-year low of $4.70 and a 1-year high of $6.54.

Get The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund alerts:

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th.

Insider Transactions at The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 5,000 shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total transaction of $26,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,949,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCV. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 197.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 464,414 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after buying an additional 308,105 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000.

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.