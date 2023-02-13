Short Interest in Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) Expands By 35.5%

Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,000 shares, a growth of 35.5% from the January 15th total of 33,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Team Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE TISI traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.14. The stock had a trading volume of 22,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,862. The company has a market capitalization of $35.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.93. Team has a 1-year low of $5.06 and a 1-year high of $30.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Team

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Team during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Team during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,614,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Team by 401.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 90,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 72,442 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Team during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Team by 672.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 456,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 397,535 shares during the period.

Team Company Profile

Team, Inc engages in the provision of digitally-enabled asset performance assurance and optimization solutions. It operates through the following segments: Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT), Mechanical Services (MS), and Quest Integrity. The Inspection and Heat Treating segment offers conventional and advanced non-destructive testing (NDT) heat treating and thermal services, tank management, and pipeline integrity solutions, as well as associated engineering and condition assessment services.

