Short Interest in Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Declines By 86.5%

Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decline of 86.5% from the January 15th total of 56,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 113,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Siemens Healthineers Stock Down 2.1 %
OTCMKTS:SMMNY traded down $0.58 on Friday, reaching $27.64. 18,529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,705. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.19 and a 200-day moving average of $24.79. Siemens Healthineers has a 52-week low of $19.44 and a 52-week high of $32.71.
Siemens Healthineers Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.3201 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.22%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Siemens Healthineers
Siemens Healthineers AG operates as a holding company. The company intends to operate the digital services business. It operates through the following business segments: Imaging, Diagnotics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers diagnostic imaging products and a broad portfolio of advanced imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Siemens Healthineers (SMMNY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/6 – 2/10
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Healthineers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Healthineers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.