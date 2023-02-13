Short Interest in Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Declines By 86.5%

Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decline of 86.5% from the January 15th total of 56,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 113,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Siemens Healthineers Stock Down 2.1 %

OTCMKTS:SMMNY traded down $0.58 on Friday, reaching $27.64. 18,529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,705. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.19 and a 200-day moving average of $24.79. Siemens Healthineers has a 52-week low of $19.44 and a 52-week high of $32.71.

Siemens Healthineers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.3201 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.22%.

About Siemens Healthineers

A number of research firms have commented on SMMNY. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers from €54.00 ($58.06) to €58.00 ($62.37) in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers from €63.10 ($67.85) to €62.10 ($66.77) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers to €58.00 ($62.37) in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Siemens Healthineers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Siemens Healthineers has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.82.

Siemens Healthineers AG operates as a holding company. The company intends to operate the digital services business. It operates through the following business segments: Imaging, Diagnotics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers diagnostic imaging products and a broad portfolio of advanced imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

