Short Interest in Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SHWGF) Expands By 22.1%

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SHWGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,268,500 shares, an increase of 22.1% from the January 15th total of 6,771,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Price Performance
Shares of SHWGF remained flat at $1.68 during midday trading on Friday. Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer has a fifty-two week low of $1.06 and a fifty-two week high of $1.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Profile
