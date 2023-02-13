Short Interest in Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SHWGF) Expands By 22.1%

Posted by on Feb 13th, 2023

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SHWGFGet Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,268,500 shares, an increase of 22.1% from the January 15th total of 6,771,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Price Performance

Shares of SHWGF remained flat at $1.68 during midday trading on Friday. Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer has a fifty-two week low of $1.06 and a fifty-two week high of $1.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited engages in the research and development, production, and sale of single-use medical devices in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Medical Device Products, Orthopaedic Products, Interventional Products, Pharma Packaging Products, Blood Management Products, and Others segments.

