Short Interest in Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SHWGF) Expands By 22.1%

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SHWGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,268,500 shares, an increase of 22.1% from the January 15th total of 6,771,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Price Performance

Shares of SHWGF remained flat at $1.68 during midday trading on Friday. Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer has a fifty-two week low of $1.06 and a fifty-two week high of $1.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Get Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer alerts:

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited engages in the research and development, production, and sale of single-use medical devices in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Medical Device Products, Orthopaedic Products, Interventional Products, Pharma Packaging Products, Blood Management Products, and Others segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.