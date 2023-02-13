Short Interest in RushNet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSHN) Decreases By 97.1%

RushNet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSHN – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 97.1% from the January 15th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,675,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

RushNet Stock Performance

OTCMKTS RSHN traded up 0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting 0.00. 9,608,601 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,133,597. RushNet has a 52 week low of 0.00 and a 52 week high of 0.00.

Get RushNet alerts:

RushNet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

RushNet, Inc engages in the manufacturing and sale of products such as carbonated and non-carbonated alcohol and non-alcoholic beverages. The company was founded on January 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, GA.

Receive News & Ratings for RushNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RushNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.