Short Interest in RushNet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSHN) Decreases By 97.1%

RushNet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSHN – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 97.1% from the January 15th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,675,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
RushNet Stock Performance
OTCMKTS RSHN traded up 0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting 0.00. 9,608,601 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,133,597. RushNet has a 52 week low of 0.00 and a 52 week high of 0.00.
RushNet Company Profile
