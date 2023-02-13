Short Interest in Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECY) Decreases By 82.9%

Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, a decline of 82.9% from the January 15th total of 126,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 451,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Renesas Electronics Price Performance

RNECY stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.08. The stock had a trading volume of 138,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,540. Renesas Electronics has a 1-year low of $3.85 and a 1-year high of $6.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.65.

Renesas Electronics Company Profile

Renesas Electronics Corp. engages in the design, research, development, manufacture, sale and servicing of semiconductor products. Its products include ‘in-vehicle control’ semiconductors that control engines and car bodies, and ‘car information’ semiconductors for in-vehicle information such as navigation systems.

