Short Interest in Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) Expands By 29.2%

Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,830,000 shares, a growth of 29.2% from the January 15th total of 2,190,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nomura

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Nomura by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 676,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after acquiring an additional 53,130 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in Nomura by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 64,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 7,062 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nomura in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,176,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Nomura in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Nomura in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Nomura Stock Up 1.2 %

Nomura stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.12. The stock had a trading volume of 497,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,462. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.19. Nomura has a fifty-two week low of $2.99 and a fifty-two week high of $4.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Nomura

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th.

Nomura Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company which provides the investment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Asset Management, Wholesale and Merchant Banking. The Retail segment includes investment consultation services, distribution of trust certificates, and management of insurance agencies.

