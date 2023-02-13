Short Interest in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTN) Increases By 91.8%

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,500 shares, a growth of 91.8% from the January 15th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

New York Mortgage Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NYMTN traded down $0.17 on Monday, hitting $21.08. The stock had a trading volume of 9,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,360. New York Mortgage Trust has a twelve month low of $16.35 and a twelve month high of $24.90.

New York Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.01%.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

