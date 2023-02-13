Short Interest in Kutcho Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:KCCFF) Increases By 30.6%

Kutcho Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:KCCFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,700 shares, an increase of 30.6% from the January 15th total of 32,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Kutcho Copper Stock Up 2.5 %

KCCFF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.28. 20,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,075. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.19 and its 200 day moving average is $0.20. Kutcho Copper has a twelve month low of $0.13 and a twelve month high of $0.69.

About Kutcho Copper

Kutcho Copper Corp. is a mineral exploration company. The firm engages in the identification and acquisition of copper and gold projects. It also involves in the development of Kutcho property. The company was founded on August 29, 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

