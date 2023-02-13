Short Interest in Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) Rises By 28.3%

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 303,200 shares, a growth of 28.3% from the January 15th total of 236,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 22.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Kala Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 13.2 %
Kala Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.95 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.78. The stock had a trading volume of 261,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,510,591. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of -1.69. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.54 and a 12 month high of $97.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.80.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.
About Kala Pharmaceuticals
Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics using proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles, or MPP, technology, with an initial focus on the treatment of eye diseases. The company was founded by Justin Hanes, Robert S.
