Short Interest in Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) Increases By 297.0%

Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,200 shares, a growth of 297.0% from the January 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Japan Tobacco Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Japan Tobacco stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.98. 23,928 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,255. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $35.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.43. Japan Tobacco has a twelve month low of $7.85 and a twelve month high of $10.74.

Get Japan Tobacco alerts:

About Japan Tobacco

(Get Rating)

Read More

Japan Tobacco, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of tobacco, pharmaceutical and processed food products. It operates through the following divisions: Japanese Domestic Tobacco, International Tobacco, Pharmaceutical, and Processed Food. The Japanese Domestic segment deals with the production and sale of tobacco products in domestic areas.

Receive News & Ratings for Japan Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.