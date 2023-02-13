Short Interest in Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) Drops By 33.0%

Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,330,000 shares, a drop of 33.0% from the January 15th total of 7,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Hello Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Hello Group by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in Hello Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Hello Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hello Group by 255.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,348 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 8,155 shares during the last quarter. 60.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MOMO. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hello Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Hello Group from $5.80 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Hello Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hello Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.75.

Hello Group Trading Down 4.8 %

NASDAQ MOMO traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.92. 1,157,621 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,862,614. Hello Group has a 12 month low of $4.09 and a 12 month high of $11.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.49.

Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The information services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.10. Hello Group had a negative net margin of 25.35% and a negative return on equity of 31.98%. The company had revenue of $454.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.57 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hello Group will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hello Group

Hello Group, Inc operates as a mobile-based social networking platform. It operates under the following segments: Momo’s service lines, Tantan’s service lines, and QOOL’s service line. The company was founded by Yan Tang, Yong Li, Xiao Liang Lei and Zhiwei Li in July 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

