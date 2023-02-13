Short Interest in Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) Increases By 66.7%

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,000 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the January 15th total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M3F Inc. raised its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 46,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 3,741 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares by 6.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 217,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,754,000 after buying an additional 13,718 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Hawthorn Bancshares during the third quarter valued at $397,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares by 0.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 176,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PL Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares by 0.3% during the third quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 355,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,155,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Hawthorn Bancshares alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Hawthorn Bancshares in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Hawthorn Bancshares Stock Up 1.1 %

Hawthorn Bancshares Announces Dividend

Shares of HWBK traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $24.89. The stock had a trading volume of 9,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,622. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.41. Hawthorn Bancshares has a 12-month low of $21.06 and a 12-month high of $27.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Hawthorn Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 22.28%.

About Hawthorn Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking services to individual and corporate customers through its subsidiary, Hawthorn Bank. It offers checking and savings accounts, internet banking, debit cards, certificates of deposit, brokerage services, personal loans, installment loans, trust services, credit related insurance, and safe deposit boxes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hawthorn Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawthorn Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.