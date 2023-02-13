Short Interest in Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) Increases By 125.5%

Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,800 shares, an increase of 125.5% from the January 15th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Hang Seng Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Hang Seng Bank Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:HSNGY remained flat at $15.94 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 18,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,221. Hang Seng Bank has a twelve month low of $13.96 and a twelve month high of $21.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.38 and its 200 day moving average is $15.80.

Hang Seng Bank Company Profile

Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprise, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other.

