Short Interest in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE) Expands By 108.1%

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,386,800 shares, a growth of 108.1% from the January 15th total of 1,146,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,261,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ETHE traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,890,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,027,636. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.91. Grayscale Ethereum Trust has a 52 week low of $4.62 and a 52 week high of $29.09.

See Also

