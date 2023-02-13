Short Interest in Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Grows By 127.5%

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, an increase of 127.5% from the January 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on GVDNY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Givaudan from CHF 3,150 to CHF 3,100 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Givaudan from CHF 3,600 to CHF 3,500 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Givaudan from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Givaudan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,096.67.

Get Givaudan alerts:

Givaudan Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Givaudan stock traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $61.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,439. Givaudan has a one year low of $53.49 and a one year high of $86.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.83.

Givaudan Company Profile

Givaudan SA is engaged in the manufacture and distribution of fragrance and flavour products. It operates through the following segments: Fragrance & Beauty and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance and Beauty segment is engaged in the manufacture and sale of fragrance and beauty products into three global business units: Fine Fragrances, Consumer Products, and Fragrance Ingredients and Active Beauty.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Givaudan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Givaudan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.