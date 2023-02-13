Short Interest in Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GGAA) Grows By 30.0%

Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GGAA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 30.0% from the January 15th total of 1,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 64,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Price Performance

GGAA traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.42. 7,572 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,210. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.22. Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $10.83.

Get Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,027,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,150,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,497,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $996,000. Finally, Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,391,000. Institutional investors own 66.61% of the company’s stock.

Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Company Profile

Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus its efforts on identifying technology companies operating primarily within the consumer internet industry in Europe, Israel, the United Arab Emirates, or the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.