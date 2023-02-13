Short Interest in Fat Projects Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:FATP) Grows By 173.1%

Fat Projects Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:FATP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,400 shares, a growth of 173.1% from the January 15th total of 10,400 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 40,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Fat Projects Acquisition

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Fat Projects Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,853,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Fat Projects Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,783,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fat Projects Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $4,055,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fat Projects Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $3,462,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Fat Projects Acquisition by 162.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 517,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,137,000 after buying an additional 320,350 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fat Projects Acquisition alerts:

Fat Projects Acquisition Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ FATP traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.37. The company had a trading volume of 5,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,687. Fat Projects Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $10.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.20 and its 200-day moving average is $10.06.

Fat Projects Acquisition Company Profile

Fat Projects Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of the supply chain, transportation, logistics, finance, sustainability/ESG, food, agriculture, e-commerce, and big data and/or monetization areas in Southeast Asia.

Recommended Stories

