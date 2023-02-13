Short Interest in ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) Drops By 39.5%

ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a drop of 39.5% from the January 15th total of 21,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
ENN Energy Price Performance
Shares of XNGSY opened at $58.17 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.18 and a 200 day moving average of $55.98. ENN Energy has a fifty-two week low of $38.38 and a fifty-two week high of $68.76.
About ENN Energy
