Short Interest in Energem Corp. (NASDAQ:ENCP) Grows By 100.0%

Energem Corp. (NASDAQ:ENCP – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the January 15th total of 500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Energem news, major shareholder Wolverine Asset Management Llc sold 127,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $1,295,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 172,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,764,518.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 22.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energem

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glazer Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Energem by 113.9% in the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,028,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,430,000 after acquiring an additional 547,345 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in Energem in the first quarter valued at $5,020,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Energem by 53.2% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,151,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,679,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Energem during the 1st quarter worth about $2,750,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Energem in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,385,000. 80.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energem Stock Performance

ENCP remained flat at $10.48 during trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.39 and a 200-day moving average of $10.25. Energem has a twelve month low of $9.91 and a twelve month high of $11.36.

Energem (NASDAQ:ENCP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Energem

Energem Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus a target business operating in the energy industry.

