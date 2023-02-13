Short Interest in Credito Emiliano S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:CDEFF) Declines By 43.2%

Credito Emiliano S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:CDEFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 73,700 shares, a decline of 43.2% from the January 15th total of 129,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 737.0 days.

Credito Emiliano Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CDEFF remained flat at C$7.97 on Friday. Credito Emiliano has a one year low of C$3.80 and a one year high of C$7.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.87 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Credito Emiliano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th.

About Credito Emiliano

Credito Emiliano S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking services to retail and corporate customers primarily in Italy. It operates through Commercial Banking, Asset Management, Bancassurance, Trading, ALM Treasury, and Corporate Centre and Other segments. The company's deposit products include current and savings accounts, time deposits, certificates of deposit, bonds, and subordinated debts; and loan portfolio comprises mortgages, credit cards, personal loans, and salary-backed loans.

