Short Interest in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) Expands By 29.4%

Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 316,700 shares, a growth of 29.4% from the January 15th total of 244,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CIGI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on Colliers International Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $166.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Colliers International Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.80.

Colliers International Group Stock Performance

Shares of Colliers International Group stock traded up $2.92 on Monday, hitting $118.00. 100,421 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,142. Colliers International Group has a 1 year low of $84.16 and a 1 year high of $156.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 113.72 and a beta of 1.48.

Colliers International Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Colliers International Group

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.13%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the first quarter worth $75,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Colliers International Group by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. The firm primarily offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

