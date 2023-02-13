Short Interest in Clarkson PLC (OTCMKTS:CKNHF) Increases By 233.3%

Clarkson PLC (OTCMKTS:CKNHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 233.3% from the January 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.
CKNHF stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.59. The stock had a trading volume of 237 shares, compared to its average volume of 821. Clarkson has a 1-year low of $27.29 and a 1-year high of $49.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.62 and a 200 day moving average of $35.57.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC downgraded Clarkson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Clarkson from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th.
Clarkson Plc engages in the provision of integrated shipping services. It operates through the following segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment refers to services provided to ship-owners and charterers in the transportation by sea of a wide range of cargoes. The Financial segment renders services in investment banking, specializing in the maritime, oil services, and natural resources sectors.
