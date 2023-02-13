Short Interest in Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHGCY) Drops By 38.4%

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHGCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,400 shares, a decrease of 38.4% from the January 15th total of 46,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 151,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Chugai Pharmaceutical Price Performance

CHGCY traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.50. The company had a trading volume of 55,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,833. The company has a market cap of $44.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 0.58. Chugai Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $10.99 and a 1-year high of $17.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.93 and a 200-day moving average of $12.79.

Get Chugai Pharmaceutical alerts:

Chugai Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:CHGCY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Chugai Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 28.94%.

Chugai Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacturing, sale, importation, and exportation of pharmaceuticals. Its operations are carried out through the Domestic and Overseas businesses. The Domestic Business covers the manufacturing, research, and development operations in Japan.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chugai Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chugai Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.