Short Interest in China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHF) Rises By 65.6%

China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,284,100 shares, a growth of 65.6% from the January 15th total of 19,497,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 188,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 171.3 days.

China Construction Bank Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CICHF remained flat at $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.60. China Construction Bank has a one year low of $0.54 and a one year high of $0.79.

Get China Construction Bank alerts:

About China Construction Bank

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

China Construction Bank Corporation provides various banking and related financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Business, and Others segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as foreign currency, all in one accounts, RMB, corporate term and notification, and corporate demand deposits, as well corporate deposits by agreement.

Receive News & Ratings for China Construction Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Construction Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.