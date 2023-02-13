Short Interest in China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHF) Rises By 65.6%

China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,284,100 shares, a growth of 65.6% from the January 15th total of 19,497,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 188,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 171.3 days.
China Construction Bank Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CICHF remained flat at $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.60. China Construction Bank has a one year low of $0.54 and a one year high of $0.79.
About China Construction Bank
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Construction Bank (CICHF)
- Should Medtronic’s Recent Colibri Patent Controversy Concern You?
- Checkpoint Software Helps Cyber Security Stocks Bottom
- Under Armour Stock, Gap and Crap, Here’s Why
- Is Chevron Positioned To Take Energy Sector Leadership?
- What Does the Consumer Price Index Measure?
Receive News & Ratings for China Construction Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Construction Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.